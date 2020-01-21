‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Reveals Plastic Surgery Plans

Briana DeJesus has been open about the plastic surgery that she has had in the past. Now, the Teen Mom 2 star is revealing that she plans to get more work done and fans may be surprised to find out what kind of work the mom-of-two plans to undergo.

It all started when Briana took to Twitter to reveal that she was planning a trip to Miami, Florida. A fan asked her if it was for a vacation, but the reality show star dished on why she planned on making a trip down to Florida.

“Noooooo to get some Acup t***ies,” she tweeted back to the fan.

Some fans were shocked to learn that she planned on getting a breast reduction since she just recently had a “mommy makeover” done by Dr. Miami. A breast reduction wasn’t the only work she had done as part of her mommy makeover though, which she had done just a few months after giving birth to her youngest daughter, 2-year-old Stella. Briana also had a tummy tuck in addition to butt contouring.

Plenty of fans chimed in on Briana’s tweet and wondered why she was planning to reduce the size of her breasts.

One fan wrote, “You’re beautiful the way you are girl, but do what makes YOU happy! Nobody else.”

However, it turns out that a breast reduction surgery may not be the only thing Briana has planned. One fan asked if she planned on getting any more work done to her butt. A fan asked if she was going to take her butt down “a couple of notches” to which Briana tweeted back, “Yupppppppp.”

While some fans may be shocked to hear that Briana DeJesus plans to go back under the knife, it sounds like this is a decision she is ready to make. She also revealed something that her daughter said to her that may have helped sparked her decision to get a breast reduction.

“Yoooo today nova told me that I need to stop showing my boob crack and I’m like what????? U mean cleavage,” Briana tweeted with seven emojis that were laughing so hard they were crying before adding, “lmao ok mom you got it.”

The Teen Mom 2 star has always been open with her fans, whether it be about plastic surgery or other aspects of her life. Recently, Briana was asked if she had any plans for another baby and she revealed she would like to have one more, but wants to have a husband first. Seeing as how she is getting ready to get more plastic surgery, it sounds like she is focusing on herself for a little while rather than looking for a man.