‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flexes Her Ripped Arms In Green Bra & Matching Spandex

Lauren Drain is looking good and feeling good in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Drain recently gave birth to her first child and since then, she has been sharing a variety of killer shots with her fans including some of herself while she was pregnant and others prior to the pregnancy. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, the blond beauty looked sexy in a two-piece set.

For the photo op, Drain struck a pose right in front of the camera as she appeared to be outside though she did not specifically tag her location for fans. The model looked nothing short of stunning, wearing her long blond locks curled and pulled up in a high ponytail in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She flexed her muscles big for the camera, showing off her ripped arms in a sexy green ensemble.

The top of the two-piece set was a tight green bra that offered generous views of her cleavage for fans. She paired the look with some tight spandex while putting her toned and tanned legs on display as well. The bombshell was pregnant at the time that the photo was taken and her baby bump was very much visible in the image. To complete her look, the former nurse rocked a dainty silver necklace.

In the caption of the post, the beauty credited Fit Angel Collection for her outfit and since the post went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from fans, racking up over 9,000 likes in addition to well over 60 comments. While some of her fans were quick to comment on the post to let her know that she looks amazing, countless others commented on her outfit.

“Embracing the beauty of pregnancy! So inspiring,” one fan commented on the post, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful, Sexy, Strong and Beautiful Smile,” a second follower added.

“Still looking strong and beautiful,” one more fan wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model dropped jaws in another sexy outfit, that time swimwear. In the short video clip, the beauty walked around at Pig Beach in the Bahamas. The video post also showcased her world-famous figure, starting off with an up-close view of her pert derriere while clad in a tiny blue thong swimsuit. It comes as no shock that the photo amassed a ton of attention with over 240,000 likes.