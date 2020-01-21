Tom Brady Responds To Snow Message From Fans Asking Him To ‘Stay’ In New England

After a weekend that saw the AFC Championship Game go forward without the New England Patriots for the first time since 2011, the future of the dynasty’s face is still up in the air. Since bowing out with a surprising loss to the Tennessee Titans during Wildcard Weekend, Tom Brady has made it clear that he isn’t ready to retire. What isn’t clear is whether the Patriots are ready to move on after two decades.

It still remains to be seen whether Brady or the Patriots will decide if their future would be better suited together or apart. That hasn’t stopped the NFL rumor mill from going into full swing, with speculation that the six-time Super Bowl champion will suit up outside the familiar confines of Gillette Stadium. Even Brady’s minor cordial interaction with Mark Davis, the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, at Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s matchup at UFC 246 set off major alarm bells, with Las Vegas being one of the most talked-about destinations if Tom were to test free agency.

With all the rumors and speculation, there has been one major aspect of Brady and the Patriots that hasn’t received much attention at all: his fans in New England. While Patriots fans have been relegated to the back burner, they have made sure that they won’t be ignored in discussions, if Brady’s latest Instagram story is anything to go by.

Brady shared a picture of an extra large message written in the snow that layered downtown Boston’s iconic Boston Common, simply reading “Stay Tom.” After the best 20 years in the history of the New England Patriots, it’s undeniable that the fans will be hoping for one more year.

The New England Facebook fan page New England Patriotz Eye Candy Land took credit for the message in the snow, sharing Brady’s Instagram story on their page while writing, “Tom saw our message!” Page members were ecstatic in the comments section, taking part in the love fest for their quarterback while begging him for one more year in Foxborough.

As for Brady, he wasn’t shy about sharing his love for his fans in New England, responding by writing “Love you all” with two heart emoji added to the end for emphasis. Even if Brady and the Patriots’ front office break up on bad terms, there is no doubt that it will have little impact on the relationship between Tom and the New Englanders that worship him.