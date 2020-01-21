‘The Conners’ Asks Fans For Help Naming Lanford Lunchbox Menu Items

Producers are looking for a stew name that will be as iconic as Roseanne's loose meat sandwich.

The Conners need help naming the perfect stew. As ABC’s Roseanne spinoff gets ready to celebrate the reopening of the late matriarch’s former eatery, fans are being asked to come up with a name for an important menu item.

More than 20 years after customers first dined on Roseanne’s famous “loose meat” sandwich at the original Lunchbox, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) are playing the name game as they revamp the restaurant’s vintage menu.

In a preview clip from the upcoming Conners episode, titled, “Throwing a Christian to a Bear,” the aunt and niece turned business partners are throwing around ideas for their menu, which they hope will be Lanford residents’ “place to go to get stew.”

“We could do beef stew, lamb stew, vegetarian stew,” Becky says. “And here’s the thing: If I wanted stew right now I wouldn’t know where to go.”

The two even come up with catchy names for their stew emporium: It Takes Stew to Tango, What’s Stew Pussycat, and Here’s Looking at Stew, Kid. They quickly decide to scrap the “cat” reference when talking about stew.

Because Jackie and Becky seem to be having a bit of trouble coming up with ideas for their new endeavor, ABC has announced The Conners “Name That Stew” Contest, in which fans can name a menu item for a chance to win a trip for two to a taping of The Conners in Los Angeles. Producers of the sitcom are looking for a “creative” name that “captures the essence of The Conners.” The winner’s menu item will surely live in infamy in The Conners universe.

In the comments section to an Instagram post about the contest, fans offered a few suggestions for menu items.

“The Beef Jackie Harriserole,” one fan wrote, referencing Jackie’s full name, Jackie Harris.

“Lanford Leftover Surprise,” another wrote.

“Stewpendus!” another Conners fan wrote.

Of course, fans will have to think long and hard to come up with a menu item to rival Roseanne’s legendary 1990s-era loose meat sandwich, which was a greasy concoction of fried seasoned ground beef with melted cheese served on a white hamburger bun.

No matter what ends up on the menu, fans of the original Roseanne series are excited for The Lanford Lunchbox to be reopened. Some have even petitioned for Martin Mull’s Leon Carp and Sandra Bernhard’s Nancy Bartlett characters to make a return to the restaurant they once co-owned with their late friend Roseanne Conner.

The Conners airs Tuesdays on ABC.