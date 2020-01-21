Palace Announcement Implies That Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Divorced, But It Was An Accident

Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are not divorced despite an embarrassing blunder from Buckingham Palace that implied that they are. The pair married on May 19, 2018, in a beautiful ceremony in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

According to a Page Six report, when the palace announced that both Meghan and Prince Harry would no longer be referred to as His or Her Royal Highness, it wrote that they would be called Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. The problem with Meghan’s title is comma placement. Previously, only divorced women who were British Royals had the comma styling. For instance, Diana, Princess of Wales, or Sarah, Duchess of York — both women had their titles styled with commas after their respective divorces.

The palace told Sky News that the styling of Meghan’s title after divorced women’s titles was an error that would be corrected soon so that people will know the proper way to refer to Meghan Markle now that she and Prince Harry will no longer serve as senior members of the British Royal family. The move some to call the shakeup Megxit, which is a spoof of Brexit, the British exit from the European Union.

“The palace [on Saturday] made an announcement about what the duke and duchess were to be called. But it inadvertently gives all the wrong messages because, in convention, the style suggested is the one adopted to express divorce.” commentator Alastair Bruce said.

Although the former Suits actress was married to TV producer Trevor Engleson from 2011 to 2013 and divorced him, she is not divorced from Harry. Currently, Meghan, Harry, and their son Archie are in Canada, according to another Page Six report. The 35-year-old arrived in Vancouver in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Before the prince flew to North America, he and Meghan had been apart for the past 11 days. After Meghan left, Harry stayed in the United Kingdom until his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, announced her grandson and his wife’s change in status. Of course, the title announced for Meghan will likely be revised with the new styling.

While Meghan was in Canada with Archie, the paparazzi took pictures of her taking her son and their dogs for a walk, which they later published. She threatened legal action over it, according to a report from The Inquisitr. She sent a cease-and-desist to several publications, citing serious safety concerns about the practices paparazzi employ when attempting to capture the photographs.