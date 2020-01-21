Angelina Jolie Reportedly Stays Focused On Her Kids Amidst Brad Pitt SAG Awards Drama

Angelina Jolie is reportedly not interested in her ex-husband, Brad Pitt’s drama following the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

According to Hollywood Life, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor made headlines after his SAG acceptance speech made a reference to his current romantic situation. The actor joked with the audience on Sunday, January 19 that he would be adding his win to his “Tinder profile” Pitt also joked that the character that earned him his award for Male Actor in a Supporting Role was similar to him as the character “doesn’t get along with his wife.”

While Pitt didn’t disclose who he was referring to in the speech, many viewers felt he was discussing his divorce from Jolie. A source close to the outlet reveals that Jolie heard that her ex had made the jab, but was unfazed by his actions. The Maleficent actress is reportedly moving forward with her life and focusing on her and Pitt’s children.

“Angelina doesn’t watch awards shows and neither do her kids,” the source said. “It’s never been of interest to them or something they talk about and that’s a good thing because she would not want the kids watching Brad’s speech.”

In addition to stepping away from watching awards shows, Jolie also reportedly doesn’t focus on the drama surrounding her and her ex. The actress is reportedly mindful of the content she consumes and tries to do the same for her children.

“In order to maintain her peace of mind she makes a very conscious choice to avoid reading things online about herself or Brad or their divorce, she doesn’t look for drama and is focused on her kids and her work, the rest of it is just noise,” the source continued.

Jolie is also working on her upcoming projects to keep her mind off of the multiple reports about her. The Girl, Interrupted actress has been all over the world for her international press run of Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. According to the Huffington Post, Jolie had hopes of leaving the United States for good back in November 2019. The outlet reported that Jolie wants to keep their children as close to Pitt as possible, especially their youngest twins, Vivienne and Knox. The philanthropist did say, though, that she will be leaving as the country once the children turn 18.

Jolie and Pitt shocked their fans back in 2016 when they decided to file for divorce after just two years of marriage. The couple were together for a total of 10 years after shooting Mr. and Mrs. Smith together in 2006.