‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Thomas Partners With Crazy Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will have a moment of pure genius. The designer will realize that his goal could be in reach if he just partners up with the right person, per She Knows Soaps.

A couple of months ago, Thomas showed Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) his plans for the future. The designer wanted to take over Forrester Creations and get all of the Logans, except one, out of his family business. But his number one goal was to get rid of his stepmother, Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang).

The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that every time that Thomas thought that Brooke was out of their lives, she found a way to come clawing back. Both Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) had even signed divorce papers but they decided to salvage their marriage in the end.

Just when Thomas had given up hope of ever being rid of Brooke, he will hear about the situation Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) finds herself in. During the week of January 27, the designer will learn about Quinn’s epic showdown with Brooke and how they declared war on each other.

While The Inquisitr reports that Ridge and Eric Forrester (John McCook) will try to talk Quinn out of taking revenge, Thomas will realize that Quinn is an answer to his prayers. His step-grandmother may be the key to him taking Brooke down for once and for all.

Seems like this battle has just begun…Whose side are you on? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Mt3ALnDl0O — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 16, 2020

Both Quinn and Thomas have a common goal. Thomas bears a grudge against Brooke for supposedly destroying his childhood. Additionally, she doesn’t have a positive word to say about the designer and is constantly meddling in his affairs.

Quinn is also finished with Brooke’s snarky attitude about her household. Brooke had the nerve to ask Eric Forrester (John McCook) to throw her best friend, Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), out of the guesthouse and to leave her. After witnessing Brooke smacking Shauna, Quinn schooled Brooke in the art of slapping when she hit her to the ground. Later, she also told her that she doesn’t know what the word “fight” means.

The soap opera spoilers tease that Thomas certainly knows what the term means and he is hoping that Quinn will partner with him to bring down Brooke. He knows what Crazy Quinn is capable of and knows that if they work together they can destroy Brooke.

Will Thomas finally be rid of Brooke? And will Quinn agree to work with an unstable Thomas?