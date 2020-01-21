Jessica Simpson Shares Intimate Black And White Photo Of Her Recording Audio Book

In less than a month, Jessica Simpson’s memoir Open Book will be released and the singer and mom-of-three has been busy recording her audio book. She recently took to Instagram to share a black and white intimate photo with her fans showing her recording process.

The black and white photo shows Jessica sitting at a table with a tablet and microphone near by. Her book is visible in the picture as well. Jessica looks comfortable in leopard print pants and a t-shirt. Her long hair is worn down and she appears to be wearing minimal makeup.

With the photo, she talked about the recording of the audio book and called it “one of the most purposeful experiences” of her career. She has not only had a successful career in music, but also has her own fashion line. Although she cited that the experience was “purposeful,” she admitted that it also “broke” her down in both the physical sense and the emotional sense. Even though she admitted to being broken down, she explained that she hoped “her truth” would be heard through her voice.

The singer then revealed that she would also be releasing new songs with the audio book. She called them the “musical counterpart” to her story and explained that the new songs were her inspiration for her memoir. She finished up the caption by explaining that she was “so proud” of her creation.

Within the first three hours of being posted, Jessica’s black and white photo had over 34,000 likes from her fans along with plenty of positive comments from her followers. Country singer Miranda Lambert even showed up in the “likes” section of the photo. As for comments, plenty of Jessica Simpson’s fans let her know they couldn’t wait for her book to be released.

“OMG ORDERED,” Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi wrote along with a pair of hands emojis, four flame emojis, and a red heart emoji before adding, ” I LOVE YOU my queen.”

Another comment read, “I’ve always loved your music and reality shows! I didn’t know you were putting out an audio book! I’ll definitely listen,” with a “thumbs up” emoji.

“I have my book ordered and I can’t wait to read it!! Beyond excited!! I love you,” wrote another commenter who added a red heart emoji.

Open Book is now available for preorder and will be released on February 4. She will also be heading out on a book tour which begins on February 4 in New York City.