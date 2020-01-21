Mother Confesses To Killing Her Three Young Children Found Dead In Arizona Home

An Arizona mother was taken into custody Tuesday morning after admitting to killing her three young children, according to a report from the New York Daily News. The 22-year-old mother has been identified as Rachel Henry, and she has been booked on three counts of first degree murder charges per a tweet from the Phoenix Police Department.

On Monday, police responded to a 911 call to a residential home south of downtown Phoenix at around 7:30 p.m local time. Upon arriving at the scene they were met by the mother and father, as well as another relative.

According to a report by AZFamily.com, the police, upon entering the home, found the kids in the living room — just inside the front door. Sergeant Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department gave brief remarks as to the state of the children upon her arrival.

“We didn’t have to go look for the children.”

All of the children were unresponsive, prompting the officers to immediately begin to perform CPR. Unfortunately, their efforts yielded no results. When fire crews and paramedics arrived they also attempted to administer first aid to the children. Efforts from all departments were unsuccessful, and the three children were pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the children — a 3-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl, and a 7-month-old girl — showed any signs of trauma at the time of discovery, according to the police department. An autopsy scheduled to be performed by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will seek to provide further insight as to how events unfolded.

Phoenix police say this is where they found three small children dead last night. The home's off Vineyard & 25th St. The mom, who's 22 yo, has been arrested & charged with first-degree murder. Father and older woman inside the home haven't spoken or come out this morning. @abc15 pic.twitter.com/tU2tDxzf6n — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) January 21, 2020

“We’re trying to figure out why this occurred. Anytime you have three children that are deceased — in that aspect, it is suspicious,” Fortune told reporters of the incident.

The children lived at the Arizona home with their parents as well as two other adults. One of these other adults, a relative, informed police that the children were sick earlier that day. The childrens’ alleged illness remains in question, with further details yet to emerge.

As police were wrapping up at the scene on Tuesday morning, Fortune delivered a vital piece of information.

“As you can imagine, this case is very complex. There’s a lot of moving parts to it. We are comfortable in saying now that the mother is responsible for the death of the children.”

The police are currently working to determine the motivations behind the mother’s unexpected behavior.

Comments on the police department’s Twitter post have seen users offer up many theories, some suggesting that the mother was suffering from the “baby blues,” or postpartum depression.

According to the American Psychological Association, this mood disorder can be experienced in 1 out of 7 women, with 600,000 diagnosed cases in the United States alone. Some symptoms do include thoughts of hurting yourself — or your baby — and can be experienced well after the birth of the child.