Hillary Clinton Defends Harvey Weinstein Relationship: ‘How Could We Have Known?’

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton was pressed about her association with accused serial rapist Harvey Weinstein. When pressed if she had any regrets about the long-running relationship, Clinton appeared unrepentant.

“How could we have known?” she asked in response. “He raised money for me, for the Obamas, for Democrats in general. And that at the time was something that everybody thought made sense. And of course, if all of us had known what we know now, it would have affected our behavior.”

Since 1992, Mediaite reports the Democratic Party has reportedly received over $1.4 million in donations from Weinstein and his family. Notably, Barack Obama received $10,000, and Clinton and HILLPAC received a combined $46,350.

Clinton’s comment came during the same interview where she touched on her belief that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is unpopular, despite reportedly having the leading favorability rating among the party’s candidates. She also did not commit to supporting him over Donald Trump.

The contrast between her comments on Sanders and Weinstein was noted by The Hill’s Rising co-host, Saagar Enjeti.

“Hillary has harsher words for Bernie Sanders than Harvey Weinstein.”

Clinton’s comment on her relationship with Weinstein is curious considering the reports in Ronan Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill. He claimed that Clinton pressured him to drop the Weinstein story and said his relationship with the former presidential candidate was negatively affected by the investigation. Farrow appeared to believe this shift stemmed from the threat his work posed to Weinstein and the influential people close to him, such as Clinton.

In addition, prominent magazine editor Tina Brown and actress Lena Dunham reportedly warned Clinton and her allies about Weinstein’s alleged treatment of women before his accusers went public.

Justice Democrats, the left-wing group that recruited Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for Congress, launches a petition calling on Hillary Clinton to back whoever the nominee is. pic.twitter.com/QAbv8kwSYu — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) January 21, 2020

Weinstein’s trial is set to take place in New York City in the coming days, Newsweek reports. He is accused of raping a woman in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another in 2006, both in New York City. The former film producer faces up to life in prison, although he has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex against him.

Clinton also touched on the #MeToo movement during her interview with The Hollywood Reporter and suggested that — on the whole — it’s a force of good.

“I do think the culture has changed, and mostly for the good, but I also think you still have to look at every situation on its own facts and merits to make a decision,” she said.