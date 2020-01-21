Fitness Model Ainsley Rodriguez Breaks A Serious Sweat In Crop Top & Booty Shorts

The fitness model flaunted her fit figure while she did an intensive workout.

On Tuesday, January 21, fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez shared a series of brief workout videos with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The clips were filmed at Legacy Fit, a fitness center in Miami, Florida. The first video shows the social media sensation pedaling on an airbike while breathing deeply. She continued her workout by pulling a weighted sled. Ainsley is later seen strengthening her back muscles by doing 20 reps of the exercise known as the landmine row. She then focused on her arms and did some pushups on a Smith machine. In addition, the personal trainer broke a sweat while running on green indoor turf while pushing the same sled. The final clip consists of Ainsley standing with her back arched and her legs spread, as she did a series of rear shoulder raises with dumbbells. The videos were paired with the song “Down” by Marshmello.

Throughout the intensive workout, the 28-year-old sizzled in a gray, long-sleeved crop top and a pair of purple bike shorts. The revealing workout gear put her washboard abs, pert derriere, and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. She paired the sporty look with stud earrings, a delicate necklace, numerous bracelets, and beige Nike tennis shoes.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her long locks in a high ponytail. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a minimal amount of makeup, an application that appeared to feature subtle contour, radiant highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the social media sensation stated that her followers can look forward to her uploading more videos of herself doing “full workouts.” She also revealed that she exercises five days out of the week and each training session is typically under an hour. Ainsley also provided instructions for the upper body workout.

Many of Ainsley’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments.

“Girl you are goalsss,” praised one fan.

“Looking good, babe!” added a different devotee.

“@ainsley you are so amazing and inspiring and awesome much love to you,” said another follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You never cease to amaze me with how fit [you are] and you’re really motivational! @ainsley,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Ainsley engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 22,000 likes.