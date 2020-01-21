‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Rocks Tight Grey Tank While Hanging With Dog At Airport

Thylane Blondeau looks picture-perfect in the most recent series of images that was shared on her wildly popular social media page. As fans of the brunette bombshell know, Thylane doesn’t post on social media more than a few times in a week but when she does share photos and videos, Instagram goes wild. In the most recent post that was shared for her fans, the beauty dropped jaws in not just one but two new photos.

In the first photo in the series of two, the stunning model could be seen sitting in front of a set of big, glass windows at an airport. Just behind her were a few planes but the model did not specifically tell her followers which airport she was at. For the photo op, the beauty looked off into the distance as she sat on a chair, holding her legs up to her chest. Just in front of her was a black purse that held her beloved Pomeranian pooch as well as a few drinks on the table. Thylane looked gorgeous while wearing her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a minimal amount of makeup.

The most beautiful girl in world showed off her long and lean arms in a tight grey tank top and matching black leggings with the Alo logo in white on the side. In the second image in the series, she sat in a wooden chair, looking right into her beloved pups’ eyes. This time, fans were treated to a better view of her tight tank as she flaunted a hint of cleavage for the sexy look.

In the caption of the image, the bombshell simply used a “b” and an airplane emoji. The photos have only been live on her page for a short time but they’ve already garnered a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 50,000 likes in addition to well over 80 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while many others commented on her sweet pooch. A few more had no words and flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji.

“When you are real you looks so real and gorgeous,” one fan commented on the shot.

“Omg you’re perfect. Love you, from Syria,” another social media user added along with a red heart emoji.

“The second picture of the woman looking at you and your dog smiling is so precious,” a third follower chimed in along with a series of red heart emoji.