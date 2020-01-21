North Carolina Pizza Delivery Driver Fights Back Against Armed Robbers, Shoots Three Of Them

Authorities would not say whether or not he will face any criminal charges.

A North Carolina pizza delivery driver wasn’t about to let four youths rob him, and instead used his own weapon to shoot three of them, Charlotte’s WSOC-TV reports.

The unidentified driver had been sent to a Charlotte apartment complex just before midnight Monday night. There, he was set-upon by four youths who aimed what the driver thought was a rifle at his head. However, the victim was armed with his own weapon, and he used it on the would-be robbers, firing off an unknown number of shots and striking three of them. A fourth fled the scene.

The driver called 911, and not long afterwards the three injured suspects were captured at a nearby business. Of the three, two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Their companion, the suspect who wasn’t shot, was taken into custody.

The fourth suspect, who had been shot, was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest. He is expected to recover.

Nemiah McInnis, 20, the oldest of the four alleged robbers, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon after he was released from the hospital. McInnis has a lengthy rap sheet that includes vehicle theft and resisting arrest.

Toybyus Banks, 18, will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon once he is released from the hospital.

Two juveniles, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, whose names cannot be released because they’re minors, have also been charged with similar crimes.

Police took a look at the weapon the youths reportedly threatened the pizza delivery driver with, and determined that it was a toy that had been painted to look like a real firearm.

The pizza driver was not injured. As of this writing, authorities are not saying whether or not he will be charged with any crimes. The Raleigh law firm of Kirk, Kirk, Howell, Cutler & Thomas notes that The Tar Heel State, like many others, has a so-called “Stand Your Ground” law which says that a would-be crime victim does not have a duty to retreat, and allows the would-be crime victims to fight back, up to and including using deadly force, under certain conditions.

Back in Charlotte, authorities say that the city is currently plagued by rising crime rates, underscored by gun violence, including an increase in armed robberies. Many of those crimes are carried out by teenagers and young adults.