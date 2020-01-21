Brandi Passante Shares Photo Of ‘Racing Wives’ Star Samantha Busch Flaunting Cleavage During UFC Fight

Brandi joined Samantha and Kyle Busch to watch Conor McGregor face off against Donald Cerrone.

Storage Wars star Brandi Passante was the “third wheel” on Saturday night when she headed to Las Vegas with NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his stunning spouse, Racing Wives star Samantha Busch. Brandi’s female friend wore a daring ensemble that made it clear that she was not wearing a bra.

The trio was in Sin City for the UFC 246 showdown between Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. After the event, Brandi took to Instagram to share a series of photos and a video from their exciting night watching the big fight. The popular TV personality’s first snapshot was a selfie with Samantha. In the closeup photo, Brandi was pictured wearing her blond highlighted hair in glamorous curls. Her makeup application included a petal pink lip, shimmery bronze eye shadow, dark eyeliner, and long curled eyelashes.

Samantha had her brunette tresses pulled back in a high ponytail. She was sporting hot pink lipstick and a sultry smoky eye. Both ladies’ flawless skin was glowing.

Brandi’s second photo provided a look at the two pals’ outfits. Samantha was pictured wearing a black top that clung to her curves. The revealing garment featured a wide, plunging neckline that put her ample cleavage on full display. Over her top, she wore a shiny white motorcycle jacket. Samantha completed her eye-catching ensemble with a pair of bright pink hot pants and a pair of black thigh-high boots.

Brandi was more covered up in a black lace top with a high neck and long sleeves. She completed her ensemble with a pair of tight blue jeans. She and Samantha were posing inside the T-Mobile area, where they were joined by Kyle. He was dressed casually in a white T-shirt, jeans, and a black blazer.

Brandi’s third photo was a closeup shot of the threesome posing together. The video Brandi included at the end of her slideshow showed Conor McGregor celebrating his victory in the UFC octagon.

In the caption of her post, Brandi joked about her “RBF,” or “Resting B*tch Face.” However, her followers thought that she looked amazing.

“You are so damn beautiful and looks like you had fantastic seats. Sorry it didn’t last long,” read one response to her post.

“Hi Brandi! Way Hot!” a second commenter wrote.

“You are the most beautiful, gorgeous sexy woman I have seen!!!” gushed a third admirer.

A fourth fan suggested that the RBF acronym had a different meaning in Brandi’s case: “Really Beautiful Face.”

While Brandi’s stylish outfit kept her chest completely covered up for her Vegas trip, she flashed just as much cleavage as Samantha for another recent night out. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she rocked a mini dress with a plunging neckline that put her chest on full display for a Wizard of Oz-themed event in Colorado.