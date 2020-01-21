‘General Hospital’ Scheduling Note: Tuesday’s Show May Be Impacted By Trump Impeachment Trial, ABC Cautions

General Hospital spoilers tease that the next new episode is going to be jam-packed with intense action and fans cannot wait to watch it. However, heading into the usual time slot for the soap on Tuesday, ABC has cautioned that there may be an interruption on the way.

Fans of General Hospital have been hit with quite a few schedule shifts and disrupted episodes over the past month or so due to the impeachment hearings regarding President Donald Trump. This week, the trial is slated to begin in the Senate and the coverage of the trial starting could present some additional scheduling issues.

On Tuesday morning, the show shared an update with fans via Twitter. As has often been the case over the past few weeks, it appears that ABC is holding off on making any firm decisions regarding the next episode until they get close to airtime.

“We are currently monitoring the start of the impeachment trial in the Senate and its potential impact on today’s episode of #GH. Should it be significantly interrupted, come back here for updates on watching it elsewhere. Thank you so much for your patience,” the show’s post detailed.

Based on that post, it doesn’t sound as if ABC plans on moving Tuesday’s episode to Wednesday even if there is a significant interruption. Rather, it seems that the network may end up posting the show online for fans to watch Tuesday evening. Usually, when they go this route, they make sure that no log-in or subscription is necessary to see the show.

Nelle's claws are planted firmly where she wants them. How will Michael react to news that she plans on living with Brad and Wiley?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #ChloeLanier @duelly87 pic.twitter.com/OqOdom85Vy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 20, 2020

The next episode is slated to have a lot of drama revolving around Nelle, Willow, and Michael. General Hospital spoilers share that Josslyn will catch up on the latest developments and make a bold suggestion, and everybody will be scrambling to do what they believe is best for Wiley.

According to the General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, viewers will also get an update on Valentin during the next new show. Martin will stick close to Valentin and the new lawyer in town certainly has his hands full at the moment.

Viewers will also see Charlotte face questions about the photo of Sasha she destroyed. Lulu will see the Crimson cover featuring Sasha that Charlotte cut to pieces and she’ll ask her daughter about it.

It’s not known where this is headed yet, but it looks as if all the recent developments with Nina, Valentin, and Sasha have taken a serious toll on Charlotte. She is seemingly going to start lashing out and it looks as if she may place much of the blame on Sasha.

Nikolas and Ava will head back to Port Charles and Sonny will share some of his desperation with Jason. For now, viewers will have to hang tight to see how much, if any, of the next show they get to see during its regular time slot on Tuesday, January 21. If the impeachment trial does interrupt General Hospital, it shouldn’t take ABC long to reveal its back-up plan.