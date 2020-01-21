Victoria Beckham Thrills Fans With Spice Girls Throwback Pic In Honor Of Emma Bunton’s Birthday

Victoria Beckham thrilled fans with a Spice Girls throwback pic in honor of longtime friend and former band member Emma Bunton, whose birthday it is today. She was born on January 21, 1976.

Victoria shared the image, taken sometime in the 1990s when the group was at the height of its’s popularity. It’s a real feel-good throwback for fans of the singing group, who dominated the pop charts with their girl-power anthems such as “Wannabe,” “Stop,” and ‘2 Become 1″ to name a few of their top hits.

The photo shows Victoria on the left, wearing dark and dramatic eye and lip makeup, along with a black outfit, her usual look within the band as she was known affectionately as “posh spice.”

Back then, Victoria who is now a successful fashion designer, wife of former soccer superstar David Beckham and a mother to four children was a singer and dancer. She thrilled fans with ensembles such as the one she wore in the image: a black shirt, black pants, and a black tailored leather jacket. Her hair was cut in a chin-length bob and was worn sleek and straight.

As for Emma, who was known as “baby spice,” she would always be seen in a more fun ensemble, the complete opposite of Victoria’s overall look.

In this photo of the two friends, Emma wore a long-sleeved white tunic with black trim, a zipper accent on the neck that was opened to the top of her cleavage. With this, Emma wore overalls, a must-have fashion item in the 1990s and her long and straight blonde hair in two twists atop her head.

Victoria wished her pal a happy birthday, sprinkled with “lots of kisses.”

Emma, today a mother of two sons Beau Lee Jones and Tate Lee Jones with longtime boyfriend Jade Jones quickly responded to and thanked her friend of thirty years with her own statement, calling Victoria “gorgeous.”

Fans of the women chimed in with their own statements of love and support for their friendship and shared some birthday wishes of their own for Emma.

“Happy birthday baby spice!!!” said one fan, calling Emma by her 1990s nickname.

“Queens supporting Queens,” said a second fan of the two women, who appear to continue the group’s mantra of girl power through their longstanding friendship.

“My two favorite spice girls!! This encapsulates my adolescence! Happy birthday, baby spice,” remarked a third fan, sharing their own wishes and memories of one of the best times in their life.