Pamela Anderson Marries Jon Peters, Producer Of ‘A Star Is Born’

The surprise wedding comes after the former lovers secretly reconnected 30 years after first dating.

Pamela Anderson is a married woman — for the fifth time. The 52-year-old bombshell shocked her fans by tying the knot with 74-year-old film producer Jon Peters in a secret wedding in Malibu on Monday. Pamela and Peters — who produced the 1976 Barbra Streisand blockbuster A Star is Born as well its 2018 remake — exchanged vows in a private ceremony more than 30 years after they first dated, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR notes that the newlyweds reunited in recent months and have kept the relationship a secret. In the three decades since she first dated Peters, Pamela was married to Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee, singer Kid Rock, and celebrity poker player Rick Salomon, whom she married twice. She also had a long live-in relationship with French soccer player Adil Rami.

Peters was married to actress Lesley Ann Warren from 1967 — the year Pamela was born – until their divorce in 1974. Peters’ exes also include Christine Forsyth-Peters, who attended the Malibu ceremony with their daughters. Anderson’s sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, were also in attendance for their mother’s nuptials.

“There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela,” the movie mogul said in a statement. “She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated.”

Pamela also released a statement about the surprise wedding, describing her husband as “the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood.”

“He’s been there all along. Never failed me, the actress said. “I’m ready now and he’s ready too.”

Peters first met Anderson in the mid-1980s at the Playboy Mansion. He predicted she would be a big star as he helped guide her career. They ended up dating and living together, but when Peters proposed, an up-and-coming Pamela turned him down. He told her their age difference wouldn’t matter in 30 years.

Pamela’s past husbands have not come without controversy, and Peters follows that trend—although it’s not just because he’s 22 years her senior. Jezebel previously published a report that Peters has been sued by at least five former employees for alleged harassment between 1996 and 2008.

After four divorces, Pamela previously told Entertainment Tonight that she would never marry again, which is another reason why her sudden wedding has shocked her fans.

“Marriage is hard. I’m not doing it anymore,” the former Baywatch star said in 2015. “I’ve done it enough.”

The surprising wedding news comes after Pamela recently donned a wetsuit to reenact her famous Baywatch beach run for an Australian ad.