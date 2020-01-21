Blond Bombshell Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Black Bikini

The model looked stunning in her revealing swimsuit.

On Tuesday, January 21, American model Kindly Myers uploaded yet another provocative post for her 1.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture was taken by the professional photographer Jeff Coulter at Sandos Playacar, a beach resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The 34-year-old posed on her hands and knees on a outdoor wicker daybed with a white mattress and matching pillows. She tilted her head and gazed into the camera, as she parted her full lips.

The Playboy model flaunted her fabulous figure in a skimpy black bikini. The tiny two-piece accentuated her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips. Fans were also able to get a full view of the sizable, black ink tattoo, reading “Invictus,” on her side. Kindly kept the sultry look relatively simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her hair in a deep side part and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application featured subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the caption, Kindly shared a quote regarding “expecting the unexpected” that has been attributed to singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Some commenters appeared to take issue with the Bob Dylan quote and stated that they found it to be confusing.

“But if you expect the unexpected you didn’t know what was expected, thus making it unexpected still,” wrote one follower, adding a shrug emoji to the comment.

Many of Kindly’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Gorgeous beautiful pretty cute angel I love you so much,” gushed one fan.

“Very beautiful and sexy sexy sexy,” added a different devotee.

“Gorgeous babe,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

Kindly has not yet replied to the comments.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 9,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines. Recently, she uploaded a tantalizing photo, in which she wore a cheeky, off-the-shoulder black bikini. That post has been liked over 13,000 times since it was shared.