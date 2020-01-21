Edward Martinez Shoots Self In Scrotum, Rhode Island Man Suffers Non-Threatening Injuries

A gun owner in Providence, Rhode Island, suffered a very painful accident when he reportedly shot himself in the scrotum while he was sitting on his own bed, police told Boston.com. The accident occurred on January 16, when responding officers discovered 22-year-old Edward Martinez wounded and wearing no pants while he waited in a hallway.

Upon being interviewed, Martinez explained that he had removed his pants in an effort to find the location of the wound in the aftermath of the unfortunate accident. His injuries were deemed non-life-threatening and Martinez was taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Police on the scene discovered three guns in the victim’s bedroom, all of which were seized. Among the guns discovered was a semi-automatic pistol, which was located on the bedside table of Martinez. Providence police Commander Thomas Verdi said that as of now Martinez is not facing any criminal charges.

While Martinez suffered a particularly unfortunate wound, he is far from the only gun owner to fall victim to his own weapon. In 2017, a 38-year-old man from Jacksonville, Florida, shot himself in the penis when he accidentally sat on his gun, according to a report by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. According to the sheriff’s report of the event, the unnamed man was sitting in a car outside an apartment on Freedom Crossing Trail before he ran inside due to the injury.

His girlfriend followed him to his bathroom, where she witnessed the full extent of what had happened. He explained to her what had occurred outside before she drove him to Jacksonville’s Memorial Hospital, where he required immediate surgery. Local sheriffs impounded the vehicle for evidence purposes.

Providence police officers found Edward Martinez, 22, in a hallway wearing no pants with a gunshot wound to his scrotum Thursday night, said Commander Thomas Verdi.https://t.co/EQaf2Rpfle — Sentinel&Enterprise (@SentandEnt) January 20, 2020

A more recent occurrence happened in May 2019, when 32-year-old Peter Jacobsson of Lincoln, Nebraska, accidentally shot himself in the genitals after his 0.22-caliber gun fell out of his pocket while he was walking through the city’s downtown, according to a report by The Daily Mail. In an incredibly unfortunate turn of fate, the gun fired when it struck the concrete while aimed directly at the victim’s crotch area. Jacobsson suffered non-life threatening injuries, which were treated at nearby Bryan West Hospital.

In what could only be described as adding insult to injury, Jacobsson would be cited for two charges in relation to his self-inflicted injury. The two charges that he faced was discharging a weapon in the city as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.