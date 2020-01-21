Fitness Model Sarah Houchens Flaunts Her Round Booty In Pale Pink Workout Gear

Sarah Houchens slayed in a tight pink ensemble for her brand new Instagram image. The fitness model shared the stunning pic to her account on Tuesday morning.

In the sexy snap, Sarah rocks a pale pink sports bra and matching leggings. The bottoms appear skintight and show off every curvy of the model from the waist down.

The ensemble flaunted Sarah’s toned arms, tiny waist, long, and long lean legs. However, it was her round booty that stole the show in the leggings.

The blond beauty posed with her backside towards the camera as she looked over her shoulder for the shot. Sarah also had her eyes closed and her head tilted towards the ground.

Her long, golden locks were parted to the side and styled in soft ringlet curls that cascaded down her back, as she sported a full face of makeup. The glam look included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the application with pink blush on her cheeks and a glossy, nude color on her lips.

In the background of the photo, a pathway lined with wooden beams can be seen, as well as sunlit trees. In the caption, Sarah encouraged her fans to be kind to one another and understand that everyone has unique challenges in their lives.

Many of Sarah’s 619,000-plus followers approved the snap, which earned over 1,600 likes and more than 40 comments within the first 20 minutes after it was posted.

“Obsessed with you as always,” one of the model’s followers remarked in the comments section.

“Omgggg you angel you,” another admirer wrote.

“Well said. I couldn’t agree more,” third comment read.

“This caption really struck a chord with me. Very heartfelt and true. Everyone has problems, and learning to understand that will take you far in life and make the world a little bit better of a place to live. Thanks for reminding us all of this Sarah!” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah is no stranger to showcasing her curves online. She’s often seen in skimpy outfits, sports bras, and even revealing bikinis.

Back on January 7, the model delighted her fans when she posed in a purple and pink bikini while arching her back and putting her booty in the spotlight.

Sarah Houchens’ fans went wild for that post as well. To date, it as raked in over 19,000 likes and more than 360 comments for the Instagram hottie.