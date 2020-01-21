Model Charly Jordan Flaunts Taut Tummy In While Posing On The Picturesque PCH Highway

Charly Jordan’s most recent social media share is beautiful in more ways than one. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Jordan is incredibly popular on the platform and she earns a ton of attention for each and every photo that she shares. In the most recent update that was posted for her loyal fans, the model stunned in not just one but three brand new shots.

In the caption of the update, the stunner tagged herself on California’s beautiful PCH Highway. For the first photo in the set, the beauty posed front and center on a ledge that overlooked the beach and ocean. Jordan showed off her enviable figure in a tiny grey crop top that showcased her taut tummy for the camera, pairing it with some matching grey sweatpants.

The model wore her long and beautiful blond locks down and straight and also looked gorgeous with a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Jordan accessorized the look with a gold bracelet and matching necklace. In the next photo in the series, the beauty posed in profile, looking over her shoulder with a big smile on her face and in the last photo in the deck, the stunner kneeled down, resting her hands on her knee and looking right into the camera.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned the smokeshow a ton of attention from her fans so far, racking up over 160,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments. Some of her followers took to the post to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more commented on the scenery while others were left speechless and flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Thanks for my daily heart attack,” one fan gushed, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are gorgeous and so is that few!,” a second gushed,

“I used to come out here all the time after work. Id race out here and chase the sunsets by myself. Good times man,” another added, along with a smiley face.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Jordan stunned in another NSFW outfit, that time in a snakeskin bikini. The top of the swimsuit showed off her enviable abs while the tiny string bottoms highlighted her toned and tanned legs. Like her most recent share, that post garnered rave reviews for the social media sensation.