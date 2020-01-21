Jim Edmonds Addresses Meghan King Edmonds’ Claim That He’s Dating Their Threesome Friend

'I’m tired of the lies for publicity,' he said.

Meghan King Edmonds says that her estranged husband Jim Edmonds recently ran off with a former friend of hers that she and Jim had a threesome with several years ago. Now, Jim is pushing back against the claim, saying that Meghan is just looking to get in the spotlight with her shocking allegations.

As Radar Online reports, the former baseball star addressed the claim that he was headed to Cabo with the same woman that he had Meghan had slept with five years ago.

“I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here. It has been a plus-one for the weekend,” Jim said. “The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years.”

Meghan accused Jim, as The Inquisitr reported, of continuing a relationship with the woman after they both slept with her at the beginning of their marriage, recently buying her gifts like cars and expensive watches. She also claimed that she was suspicious that Jim was dating someone new because he wasn’t able to make time to visit her and their son Hart, who was in California for a specialized medical treatment.

But her suspicions were confirmed, she claims, when a friend told her that the woman, who she still considered a friend, and Jim were headed to Cabo together.

Jim also addressed Meghan’s claims that the couple had engaged in a threesome early in their marriage. That, he says, is true.

“As far as threesomes go, there were more than a few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan,” he said.

But it wasn’t him who continued seeing the people that they shared their bed with, he claims. Instead, he says Meghan is the one who kept seeing some of these women.

“Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present,” he said, asking why that wouldn’t be considered cheating on her part.

“I’m tired of the lies for publicity,” he said.

Regardless, Jim argues that the couple filed for divorce three months ago and their relationship is definitely over, so he is free to date. He then slammed her podcast, which is focused on intimacy and relationships, wondering how since she has neither, she can offer advice to other people.