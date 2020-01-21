Carrie Ann Inaba Shares Powerful New Blog Post About Her ‘Invisible Illness’

Carrie Ann Inaba shared a powerful new blog post about what she calls her “invisible illness,” where The Talk panelist discussed the health challenges she struggles with daily that can easily go unnoticed by others.

Carrie Ann has been diagnosed and lives with autoimmune conditions such as Sjogren’s Syndrome Fibromyalgia, and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

The longtime judge of Dancing with the Stars has been open about her health struggles on more than one occasion, but this is the first time she has dedicated an entire blog post to the techniques and methods she uses when she is truly struggling with her symptoms.

The most important thing a person can do who is suffering, stated Carrie Ann in her blog, was to be their own best advocate. She explained in the post that carefully noting what can cause a flare-up can help the medical professionals that treat a patient’s conditions better find a way to help with the management of the symptoms.

Carrie Ann also revealed that there are other aspects of dealing with chronic illnesses, such as medication side effects and mood swings.

She revealed she was grateful for her schedule at Dancing with the Stars, which was less demanding than most jobs, particularly when she was having a flare-up of symptoms, but realized that everyone does not have the luxury of a more relaxed schedule.

Carrie Ann offered words of encouragement to those who might be unsure of how to deal with the conflicting emotions that come along with these medical conditions and shared them in a touching statement within the lengthy post.

“Once I recognized I had to let go of the image of being ‘able’ and ‘strong’ in the way I had been used to, I discovered new things about myself…And I learned how to actually accept myself in each moment as I was,” she revealed.

The former dance professional then noted that upon realizing that she was the same person she was before her medical challenges it forced her to into a mode of acceptance of her symptoms and realizing that these silent conditions were her new normal, and an important part of who she was.

Carrie Ann’s fans were grateful for the information and shared their support for the television personality on Instagram, where The Talk host shared a link to her blog.

“Thank you for coming out about what my mom & I go through and many of my friends too,” said one Instagram user of Carrie Ann’s comments.

“You are incredible, you’re a fighter and a leader. You are admired!” said a second follower of the former dancer, followed by a red heart emoji.