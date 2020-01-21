Carrie Underwood Celebrates Son Jacob’s First Birthday, Shares Smash Cake Photos On Instagram

Singing superstar Carrie Underwood shared a sweet update via her Instagram page on Tuesday morning and fans are going crazy over it. Her younger son Jacob is embracing his first birthday and it looks as if the family is having a blast celebrating.

Jacob joined Carrie, dad Mike Fisher, and big brother Isaiah on January 21 last year and it sounds like Jake has kept his parents on their toes in the year since his initial arrival. Carrie’s new Instagram post included a handful of pictures from the little guy digging into his birthday cake along with a lengthy caption about the birthday boy.

Carrie called Jake her miracle baby and said he is smart, crazy, and full of smiles. Fans of the singer know that she and her husband are typically quite protective and private when it comes to sharing photos and updates on Jake and Isaiah. However, it seems she couldn’t let this first birthday pass without doing a bit of celebrating on social media.

This new Instagram post included five photos with several of them showing Jake tackling his birthday cake. The first photo shows Carrie’s son holding the cake in both hands, his mouth taking a big bite. There is green frosting everywhere, including on the seat of his highchair, and plenty of tidbits of chocolate cake everywhere too.

The second and third photos in Carrie’s post are a continuation of Jake’s determination to enjoy every bit of this cake. Parents know that sometimes little ones are scared and hesitant to dig into a cake for their first birthday, not necessarily knowing what is going on or what the fuss is about. In this case, it doesn’t look as if the little guy hesitated much, if at all.

The fourth snap in the Instagram post shows the cake before it was demolished by the birthday boy and the final shot showed some of the cupcakes created for others who were helping the family celebrate.

It surely doesn’t surprise any of Carrie’s fans that this new post was an instant hit. More than 55,000 of the singer’s 9.3 million fans liked the post in the first 25 minutes after she had initially posted it. More than 700 comments were posted in that same timeframe and there were lots of birthday wishes for Jake.

“This is so precious,” shared one of Carrie’s fans.

“Oh my goodness! This is too cute. Happy birthday, Jacob!!” wrote another follower.

Carrie has opened up in the past about having suffered three miscarriages before adding Jacob to the family. Despite being quite selective in what she shares on social media regarding her boys, it is easy to see that she adores her sons and fans are thrilled anytime they get to see updates like this birthday one.