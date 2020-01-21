Taylor Swift’s Announces Mother Andrea’s Heartbreaking Brain Tumor Diagnosis

When undergoing treatment for breast cancer, doctors discovered that Andrea Swift had a brain tumor.

Taylor Swift has announced some heartbreaking news about her mother, 62-year-old Andrea Swift. In a raw and emotional interview with Variety, Swift revealed that her mother’s breast cancer had returned so she had been going through treatment for the second time. While undergoing chemotherapy, doctors discovered that Andrea had a brain tumor.

While Swift didn’t go into detail regarding the severity of her mother’s current condition or when and if doctors plan to attempt to remove the tumor. However, she did discuss how challenging this all has been not only for her mom but for their entire family who has never dealt with anything like this before.

Swift explained that she knows everyone love their mothers but that her bond with her mom is extra special. Andrea is not only her best friend but she looks to her for guidance and advice in nearly every aspect of life, trusting her immensely.

“Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness. She was going through chemo, and that’s a hard enough thing for a person to go through. While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumor. And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.”

Because of her mother’s current health condition, Swift has decided to keep her upcoming Lover tour pretty minimal. It will include only four stops in the United States before she continues on in Europe over the summer.

Swift emphasized that the path of treatment for her mother moving forward is still unclear. However, she knew she wanted the ability to be able to be with her mother as needed.

As fans will remember, Swift announced that her mother was battling cancer for a second time in March of 2019. This comes after Andrea’s initial breast cancer diagnosis which she received in April of 2015, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The cancer was discovered after Swift asked for a particularly important Christmas present from her mom that year. She wanted her to get a health screening so that her mind could be at rest. Even though Andrea felt fine at the time and had no immediate red flags, doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer.