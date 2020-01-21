Bikini Model Samantha Hoopes Crams Cleavage Into A Skimpy Black Top: ‘Mama Loves Some Glam’

Samantha Hoopes looked like a total blond bombshell sporting a skimpy top in her latest social media post. The bikini model delighted her fans with the photo on Tuesday morning.

In the racy snap, Samantha was smoking hot in a skintight black tank top. The Sports Illustrated fan favorite crammed her ample cleavage into the tiny shirt as she showed off her toned arms and glowing complexion.

The model served up a sultry stare into the camera as she wore her sandy locks in a deep side part and styled in messy waves that engulfed her shoulders.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap. The application included sculpted eyebrows, pink eye shadow, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, coral-colored blush on her cheeks, and a glossy pink lip to complete the stunning look.

Samantha accessorized with gold hoop earrings as she stood in front of a white background for the photo. In the caption, she revealed that she loved her “glam” look. However, she didn’t reveal if the hair and makeup was for a photo shoot, or simply to hit the town.

Of course, many of Samantha’s over 1.1 million followers instantly fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button over 4,400 times while leaving 60 comments in the first 20 minutes after it was uploaded.

“Glam hits you like wan bam thank you ma’am haha totally epic your physique down to your calf muscles are perfected go you,” one of Samantha’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“You’ve got a glow about you, RADIANT!!” another admirer said.

“When I look at this image of you, your eyes make me melt,” a third social media user gushed.

“How is it that you look even hotter after having a baby?! Motherhood certainly agrees with you. You look absolutely stunning. Can’t wait to see your next Sports Illustrated photos!!!” a fourth person remarked.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Samantha is more than ready to be back in her bikini following the birth of her son, George. The model posted a racy bathing suit shot to Instagram over the weekend, and wowed her fans who were excited to see her back on the beach.

Samantha Hoopes’ followers showed their love for the bikini photo by hitting the like button over 26,000 times and writing over 380 comments on the post since it was published on Friday.