Fitness Bombshell Katelyn Runck Looks Smoking Hot In Skintight Crop Top & Crocheted Pants

Fitness bombshell Katelyn Runck took to Instagram to show off her fit physique in a tight cop top and a pair of crocheted pants on Tuesday.

The beauty’s top was a cream color with a wide scoop neck and short sleeves. It stretched tight across her bosom, accentuating her voluptuous chest. Her pants were brown and very sexy in that they showed quite a bit of skin through wide stitches. The pants tied loosely around her waist with a long drawstring. The neutral tones of the outfit highlighted Katelyn’s bronze skin.

Katelyn was outside for the update, which consisted of two photos. She stood on a trail next to a rope fence with a patch of trees behind her.

The first photo captured Katelyn from a side angle as she held onto the rope with one hand. She smiled as she looked over her shoulder in a pose emphasizing her bustline. She stood with one leg forward, showing off her chiseled abs. The top of her pants slipped over the edge of her booty, showing off the curve of her hip. She held a container of a prepared meal in her hand.

Katelyn faced the camera in the second picture, giving her fans a good look at her hourglass shape. The pants sat low on her hips, showing off her taut midsection. She looked off to the side with a smile on her face.

The model’s hair appeared to be wet, and she wore it down in waves. Her makeup included thick lashes, contoured cheeks, and a pink gloss on her lips. She wore a bold white polish on her nails.

In the caption, Katelyn plugged the company that makes the meal and also asked her fans which photo they preferred.

Many of her followers seemed too distracted by the snaps to make a choice. However, they all seemed to agree that Katelyn looked sensational in the outfit.

“Gorgeous…. again and again and again and again… :)” quipped one admirer.

“You are truly beautiful,” a second fan wrote.

“Absolutely rocked the look,” said a third follower.

“Did not know there was so much beauty in this world,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Katelyn wows her fans just about every day with photos that showcase her body. She likes to model an array of apparel that includes sexy dresses and revealing lingerie. One of her most popular posts in recent days showed her looking incredible in a bodysuit with a plunging neckline.