Meghan King Edmonds Addresses Jim’s Alleged New Girlfriend On Instagram, Says She ‘Saged’ Home After News

The ex-'RHOC' star's daughter helped.

Meghan King Edmonds is doing her best to rid herself from the ongoing heartbreak she’s faced at the hands of her estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

After revealing on her podcast, Intimate Knowledge, that Jim is reportedly in a new relationship with one of her friends, who they had a threesome with years ago, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to her Instagram page, where she responded to a fan who labeled Jim “poison” and revealed she saved her home after learning he was reportedly moving on from their five-year relationship.

“Eeshhh I didn’t realize it was so bad. Please sage that awful Jim Edmonds out of your house and your life. He is poison that you no longer need to drink. You’re so much bigger and better than that life and you are an AMAZING mother. Stay strong!” the fan wrote.

In response, Meghan confirmed that she’s already “saged” her home, and that she did so with her three-year-old daughter, Aspen, who she shares with the ex-athlete.

“I did! The day he left to take his girlfriend shopping I saged the ever loving tar outta my house! Aspen was following me saying, ‘Only good is welcome here!'” she shared.

Meghan and Jim also share 19-month old twin sons Hayes and Hart, and, as fans have likely heard, Hart is currently receiving weeks of treatment in Southern California after being diagnosed with irreversible brain damage last year.

Around the time that Hart’s diagnosis was confirmed, Meghan was dealing with a highly-publicized text message affair between her husband and another woman, which included numerous photos, videos, and messages.

Despite Jim’s texting scandal in 2019, Meghan chose to remain dedicated to working on their marriage as she also focused on raising her three kids, and tending to her son Hart’s sensitive situation. Sadly, her efforts to repair the broken trust between the two of them were in vain and in October, just one day after their five-year wedding anniversary, Jim filed for divorce.

On Monday, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan opened up about Jim’s alleged new girlfriend while chatting with her co-hosts, Brooke Burke and Lila Darville, on Intimate Knowledge. According to Radar Online, Meghan said at the time that she was able to confirm Jim’s rumored romance by tracking his credit card to a store, where his new woman had allegedly told staffers that she was buying high-end clothing for an upcoming trip to Cabo.