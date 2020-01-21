Bo Pelini Reportedly A Top Candidate For LSU Defensive Coordinator Spot

Bo Pelini could find himself back on the FBS level of college football very soon. The former Nebraska football head coach hasn’t been offered a new gig yet but that offer might be coming in the next few days.

Footballscoop reports Pelini is considered a top candidate for LSU‘s newly open defensive coordinator vacancy. The position is available after the Tigers’ former defensive coordinator, Phil Snow, was hired away to the National Football League by the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers’ new head coach, Matt Rhule, came calling for Snow just days after LSU won its first national title since 2007. Tigers’ head man Ed Orgeron’s staff has been raided since his team beat Clemson in the title game.

Just finishing his third full season in Baton Rouge, Orgeron needs to find new offensive and defensive coordinators. While the offensive hire remains a mystery, Bo Pelini is a name LSU fans are familiar with and that could be a mark in the former Nebraska football head coach’s favor.

Should Pelini land the job, it would be his second stint with the Tigers. His first go-round with LSU was the last time the school won the title. Back then, Pelini was working under Les Miles and building a resume that would eventually get him the head coaching job at Nebraska.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Despite a 66-27 record at Nebraska, Pelini was fired after one too many meltdowns to the press after games and one too many defensive letdowns against the Huskers’ opponents. In 2014, he was let go in Lincoln and eventually landed at Youngstown State.

For a while, Pelini was considered to be building his star back up despite not getting any bites at the FBS level. He even managed to lead his 2016 Youngstown team to the FCS National Title Game. Since that surprise run, Pelini’s tenure at the Ohio school has been rather up and down.

Sitting at 33-28 overall and 18-22 in conference, rumblings began near the end of this season his job could be in jeopardy. Reports are that Pelini might be looking to see if he can get out while the getting is good and jumpstart his chances to land a big-time head coaching job.

Reports are that if Pelini leaves Youngstown State to go to LSU, he will need some assurances. Chief among those would be that his brother, Carl, would be named Pelini’s replacement as head coach.

While Bo Pelini is considered a top candidate to take over the LSU defensive coordinator position, Orgeron has also been working to hire someone on the offensive side of the ball. Among the top candidates for OC is former Dallas Cowboys’ passing game coordinator Kris Richard.