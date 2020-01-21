Bikini Model Lyna Perez Teases Fans In Calvin Klein Bra & Tiny Bottoms: ‘Tongue In Or Out?’

Lyna Perez looks incredibly sexy in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, Perez has never been shy when it comes to showing off her sculpted figure for her army off fans in some of the hottest outfits that you could imagine including bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent update that was posted on her page, the bombshell sizzled in not just one but two brand new photos.

In the caption of the post, Perez did not specifically geo-tag where she was but it appeared to be in a room in her home. The model struck a pose front and center, sitting on a white couch with a beautiful set of glass windows and a pool just behind her. The stunner playfully tucked one piece of hair behind her ear and looked straight into the camera with a serious look on her face while wearing her long, dark locks down and straight. The model also rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipstick.

Perez left little to the imagination and put her killer body on display while clad in a grey Calvin Klein bra that offered generous views of cleavage. She paired the top with some skimpy grey bottoms that tied on the side, showing off her toned legs as well as her taut tummy. In the second image in the series, the bombshell posed in a similar fashion only that time, she looked off into the distance and stuck out her tongue for the shot.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned the bombshell a ton of attention from her legion of fans, racking up over 100,000 likes in addition to well over 1,500 comments. Some of her fans took to the post to let the model know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her flawless figure. A few more chimed in and let her know if they liked the first photo or second better while many others just chimed in with emoji.

“2, the tongue makes you look hot af,” one fan commented on the post, adding a series of flame emoji.

“I am lost for words and can’t find any that would do justice to Ur amazing beauty!,” a second follower chimed in.

“Doesnt matter you look beautiful any way you put it,” another follower wrote, adding a kissy-face emoji.

“I love you Lyna and tongue in but they both fire,” one more commented.