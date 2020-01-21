Conor McGregor Calls Donald Trump An ‘Incredible,’ ‘Phenomenal President’ On Twitter

UFC world champion Conor McGregor cheered Donald Trump in a tweet, calling the president “phenomenal” and celebrating his term in office.

McGregor wrote his post in response to a tweet from Trump saying that it had been exactly three years since he was sworn into office, adding that it was appropriate that it was Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the U.S. because “African-American Unemployment is the LOWEST in the history of our Country, by far.”

In response, the UFC fighter praised the president.

“Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA [goat emoji]. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet (sic),” he wrote. “Early stages of term also. Incredible.”

He concluded the tweet with a message to the rest of the country.

“Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America,” he wrote, concluding the post with an American flag, an Irish flag, and a heart.

It’s not the first time McGregor has praised a controversial world leader. The fighter shook hands and took a photo with Russian President Vladimir Putin after a World Cup game in 2018 and he had high praise for Putin.

Not all fans who follow McGregor’s account were happy with the praise. Some people left comments criticizing Putin as a dictator who has harmed his own people.

McGregor isn’t the only one from the Ultimate Fight Championship franchise that has expressed support for Trump in recent days. Bryce Mitchell made headlines when he said that he would be willing to help Trump with “whoopin’ some politicians” in Washington D.C. “for free” if he needed it.

Mitchell had just completed a fight in the Washington D.C. Capital One Arena when he completed a “body twister” submission that thrilled fans.

After hearing about Mitchell’s pledge to help him, Trump responded with a message aimed at both Mitchell and fellow MMA fighter Colby Covington, who has also expressed support for the president, as The Inquisitr previously reported in December.

“ANTIFA will not be going after Bryce or @ColbyCovMMA anytime soon,” he wrote. “They much prefer people who can’t fight back!”

While Mitchell hasn’t met the president in person, Covington did get the chance to pose with Trump.

“Like @POTUS @realDonaldTrump always says: Promises made. Promises kept. Pleasure to finally meet you Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first!” he wrote after posing for a picture with Trump.