Ozzy Osbourne Announces He Is Battling Parkinson’s Disease

The hard rock legend comes clean about his private health battle.

Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 71-year-old Black Sabbath legend opened up about his health diagnosis in an exclusive interview with Good Morning American nearly one year after he suffered a fall in his bathroom in the middle of the night.

In a stunning tell-all, the “Paranoid” singer and his wife, Sharon Osbourne, detailed Ozzy’s diagnosis after his bathroom fall last February. Ozzy told GMA that after the fall, he had to have surgery on his neck, “which screwed all my nerves.” He was then diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder PRKN 2.

“There’s so many different types of Parkinson’s,” Sharon explained.”It’s not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body.”

Ozzy, who is now taking a low dose of Parkinson’s medication as well as nerve pills, explained that he is sometimes unsure of where his symptoms are coming from.

“I got a numbness down this arm for the surgery, my legs keep going cold,” the hard rock legend said. “I don’t know if that’s the Parkinson’s or what… see, that’s the problem. Because they cut nerves when they did the surgery.”

Sharon added that her husband has gone as far as he can with “answers” on his condition from medical professionals in the United States, so the couple will head to Switzerland in April to work with a professor to help Ozzy gets his immune system as its peak.

“We’re going to go wherever we can go to find answers,” The Talk star said.

Weeks after denying rumors that he was on his deathbed, Ozzy now says he’s “far from it.” But he did feel guilty keeping his major health secret from his loyal fans.

“I’m no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore because it’s like I’m running out of excuses, you know?” he said. “But you know, put it this way, I’m a lot better now than I was last February. I was in a shocking state.”

An emotional Sharon also broke down and as she vowed that even amid his non-curable health news, Ozzy will eventually get back out there to perform for his fans. Ozzy agreed that he “needs” to get back on the road and he said performing music is his “drug.”

Ozzy Osbourne is not the first musician to open up about a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis. Singer Linda Ronstadt has been open about her battle with the disorder for years, and she revealed that it silenced her singing voice. In 2018, music legend Neil Diamond also revealed he suffers from Parkinson’s, and he has since retired from touring.