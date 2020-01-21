Instagram Hottie Hannah Palmer Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In A Blue String Bikini

Hannah Palmer went into full bombshell mode as she turned up the heat in a blue bikini for her most recent Instagram video. The model uploaded the racy post on Monday.

In the sexy clip, Hannah is seen sporting the string bikini and nothing else. The blond beauty’s suit boasted ties at the sides and in the back. The ensemble flaunted her flawless figure, which included toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, impressive abs, curvy hips, booty, and long, lean legs.

Hannah wore her golden locks parted to the side and styled in soft, voluminous curls. The strands fell down her back and engulfed her shoulders in the video as she was seen in an array of sultry poses by the swimming pool.

Hannah tugged at her bikini bottoms, wiggled her hips, showcased her backside, and sat on a hair with her knees apart in the video, which promoted Bang Energy drinks.

The model also opted for a full face of makeup in the video. The application included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and pink blush to bring out her cheekbones. She also added a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes, as well as a bright pink lipstick to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Hannah told her fans to come play, and added a water drip emoji for emphasis.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 1 million followers seemed to approve of the video. The clip was watched 121,000-plus times and gained more than 750 comments within the first 15 hours after it was published to her account.

“Sexy you don’t need any makeup or anything your naturally beautiful and sexy and a body that is knock out gorgeous,” one of Hannah’s followers stated in the comments section.

“I literally just passed out. You’re just so beautiful I couldn’t handle it,” another adoring fan wrote.

“There is no doubt that there are angels among us!!!!” a third comment read.

“Love the video girl you look beautiful. The blue is gorgeous as you,” a fourth social media user said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah stole the show in a black bikini on Saturday as well. She shared a series of photos of herself in the tiny two-piece as she sat on a counter in front of a vibrant pink neon sign.

The photo wowed Hannah Palmer’s fans, prompting them to give the snap more than 112,000 likes and over 1,400 comments to date.