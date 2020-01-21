Kate Upton Rocks Chic Silk Blazer & Shows Off Killer Stems While Chatting With Jimmy Fallon

Kate Upton looked like a million bucks in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram know, Upton has never been shy when it comes to showing off her gorgeous figure on her popular page and she regularly struts her stuff in bikinis and even lingerie. Though she does not post on her page on a daily basis, when the beauty does share photos with fans, she definitely grabs their attention.

In the caption of her most recent post, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model tagged herself at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Upton looked nothing short of stunning during her interview with the television personality as she sat in a blue chair next to him during an interview. The model was all smiles, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Upton showed off her fashion sense as well as her killer figure, rocking a silky cream colored blazer and a matching skirt. Even though she was sitting down for the photo op, the stunner had her killer stems on display for fans while completing the look with a pair of high black heels. Fallon also looked dapper for the occasion, rocking a black suit, white button-up, and a black tie to complete his outfit.

In the caption of the image, the blond bombshell told her fans that she had the best time with Fallon and urged them to tune into the show. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her fans already, racking up over 100,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let Upton know that she looks gorgeous while countless others raved over her killer stems. A few more dropped a line to let the model know that they would be tuning into the show.

“I love how genuine and passionate you are, Justin is lucky to have you! Tiger fan & Wounded Warrior supporter,” one fan commented on the post, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Great outfit @kateupton where did you get it and what color is that? You look incredible and I can’t get over those legs,” one more wrote on the brand new post.

“Will you share where your dress and jacket are from?,” a third fan asked, adding a few pink heart emoji to the end of their comment.