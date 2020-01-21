Brunette Bombshell Demi Rose Shares Stunning Snaps From Egypt

Brunette bombshell Demi Rose surprised her 12.3 million Instagram followers with a stunning double Instagram update that showcased her gorgeous face rather than her tempting curves. The shots were taken while Demi was in Egypt, and in the caption of the post she filled her followers in on the fact that she jus returned after travelling for several months to several different destinations.

Demi included Luxor in the geotag of the post, indicating that she was spending time in the city. Although she didn’t specify in the post, the background of the picture appeared to be the Luxor Temple. Demi had her shoulders and head covered with a metallic golden wrap, and wore her brunette locks down and tucked under the head wrap. One tendril escaped from her head covering, framing her face and drifting down towards her covered collarbone.

Demi’s makeup was minimal yet glamorous and gorgeous. She rocked a glossy nude shade on her lips that drew attention to her plump pout, and long lashes that accentuated her warm brown eyes. Her skin looked flawless, with a soft flush and bold brows completing the look.

The second snap in the post channeled more of a seductive vibe, as Demi tilted her head and parted her lips slightly. In both shots, the sun was shining down and giving the pictures a unique glow. She gazed right at the camera in the sensual shot, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 177,600 likes within just 20 hours.

Demi paired the stunning shots with a heartfelt caption that featured her reminiscing about her recent trip, and the impact it had on her. Her fans loved the update, and the post received over 1,400 comments from her eager followers.

One fan couldn’t get over her beauty and simply commented “you’re magical” followed by a flame emoji.

“Gorgeous girl. Nice lips and eyes,” another fan added.

One follower seemed to enjoy that Demi included Egypt as one of the destinations on her whirlwind tour of the world, and said “so happy to see you here in this beautiful place.”

“You are such a beautiful woman,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

While she shared her latest update as a bit of a throwback to her trip, Demi also kept her followers in the loop by sharing sizzling snaps as she travelled. Back in December 2019, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi shared a picture in which she rocked a low-cut dress in front of the Great Pyramid of Giza in Cairo, Egypt. The dress she rocked was belted to draw attention to her hourglass physique, and the look showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage as well as a sliver of Demi’s toned thigh.