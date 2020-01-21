Hillary Clinton Says ‘Nobody Likes’ Bernie Sanders, Won’t Commit To Supporting Him Against Donald Trump

Sanders is the most popular senator in the country, according to research, and he has the the highest favorability rating of all Democratic presidential candidates.

Former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, is weighing in on the 2020 presidential race.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton — who is now busy promoting Hillary, a four-part documentary about her life — opened up about a variety of issues, including Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ 2020 White House bid.

As The Hollywood Reporter notes, in the documentary — which is set to premiere at the Sundance film festival — Clinton blasts Sanders as unaccomplished and universally disliked.

“Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done,” she said, and repeated the criticism during her interview, saying that her assessment of the senator still holds.

Speaking with the publication, Clinton further expanded upon her criticism of Sanders, refusing to commit to supporting him in the general election against President Donald Trump, should he win the nomination.

“If he gets the nomination, will you endorse and campaign for him?” Clinton was asked.

“I’m not going to go there yet,” the former secretary of state replied, proceeding to slam Sanders, members of his campaign, and his supporters.

“I will say, however, that it’s not only him, it’s the culture around him. It’s his leadership team. It’s his prominent supporters. It’s his online Bernie Bros and their relentless attacks on lots of his competitors, particularly the women.”

According to Clinton, Sanders’ online supporters get a “wink” from the campaign, and go on the attack against women running for president, slandering candidates such as Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren. Clinton also suggested that Sanders’ 2016 comment about her being “unqualified” to be commander-in-chief needs to be understood as part of a broader “pattern” of problematic statements.

Clinton’s claims about Sanders’ alleged unpopularity contradict polling. For instance, according to Morning Consult, Sanders has the highest favorability rating of any Democratic presidential candidate. According to the pollster, 71 percent of Democratic primary voters hold a favorable view of Sanders, and only 17 percent view him unfavorably.

Furthermore, according to research, Sanders is the most popular senator in the United States, approved by 65 percent of his constituents.

Bernie Sanders is the most popular senator in the US, according to Morning Consult's senator approval rankings. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Warren is among the 10 most unpopular senators. The poll is on approval within their states (not national approval). pic.twitter.com/vpNytOJK4o — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) January 17, 2020

Clinton also revealed that she held meetings with Democratic White House hopefuls, including Warren and Amy Klobuchar. She praised both candidates, issuing a warning regarding the general election. According to Clinton, Democrats will have to find a way to deal with voter suppression, Russian interference, and various disinformation tactics.

According to polling, the primary race appears to be narrowing down to two candidates: Sanders, and former Vice President Joe Biden. The two men have spent the last several weeks contrasting records, and aggressively pitching themselves to voters, with the Vermont senator attacking Biden over his past support for cuts to Social Security.