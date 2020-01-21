Bikini Model Alexa Collins Looks Smoking-Hot In Cleavage-Baring Crop Top & Distressed Skinny Jeans

Alexa Collins thrilled fans with yet another skin-baring look in her most recent Instagram photo share.

The sizzling bikini model rocked an ultra-revealing crop top by Superdown, flaunting her incredible cleavage in the sexy item. The skimpy top was a chic strappy design in an eye-catching orange color, one that beautifully flattered her glowing tan. The halterneck top was extremely low-cut, and featured a bandeau neckline that barely contained her buxom curves. Two thick straps crisscrossed over her sculpted collarbones, calling even further attention to her bared cleavage. Another pair of straps wrapped around her midsection, mirroring the crisscrossed pattern that adorned her generous decolletage.

Alexa exposed more than her deep cleavage in the racy top. The blonde bombshell also flashed a copious amount of sideboob, making for a NSFW look that shone the spotlight on her ample bust. The top hemmed well below the chest line, putting her toned midriff and lithe waistline on display. The crisscrossed pattern created the impression of cutouts, showing even more skin and ensuring that everyone was eyeing her shapely chest.

Showing her impeccable sense if style, the 24-year-old slipped on a pair of GRLFRND skinny jeans, and putt her jaw-dropping figure on full display in the curve-hugging outfit. The jeans were a trendy stonewashed design that emphasized her chiseled thighs, reminding fans that this Instagram star boasts a fierce physique. A pair of shiny silver chains draped down from the low-rise waistline, accentuating her round hip.

The jeans were also a distressed design, and showed a bit of skin — although nothing could match her top in terms of flashing the flesh. The light-blue denim complemented the bright-orange top, proving that Alexa can certainly work the contrast of complementary colors.

Alexa completed the look with stylish knee-length brown suede boots by RAYE. She accessorized with a polished bangle bracelet and a sparkling ring on her finger. The smoking-hot attire certainly included a lot of bling, but nothing could distract fans from her sensational curves. The Instagram hottie showed off her insane body by striking a sultry pose for the camera, showcasing everything from her bodacious bosom to her endless pins.

Snapped on a balcony at twilight, Alexa leaned one elbow on the railing, looking directly into the camera with a coquettish gaze. She cocked one hip to the side and spread her legs, all the while seductively arching her back.

Her glam was just as deserving of attention. Alexa looked drop-dead gorgeous, highlighting her pretty features with an elegant winged eyeliner and a pink lipstick. Her golden tresses were pulled up into a high ponytail and fell down her back and over her shoulder.

The photo also offered a gorgeous view of the city line, sent aglow by a myriad of glimmering lights. The snap immediately caught the eye of Alexa’s Instagram followers, racking up more than 4,700 likes and 125 comments in a little over an hour of being uploaded onto the platform.

“You are absolutely gorgeous! So perfect,” read one message, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji and two heart emoji.

“Alexa you look absolutely gorgeous!!!” agreed a second fan, adding three fire emoji.

“Dear God woman! Every day you have me shaking my head, like damn!” penned a third Instagrammer, followed by a string of flattering emoji.