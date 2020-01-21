‘The Challenge’ Star Georgia Harrison Drops Sexy Sneak Peek Of MTV’s ‘Celebrity Ex On The Beach’

The Challenge star Georgia Harrison took to Instagram today to give her followers a sneak peek of MTV’s Celebrity Ex on the Beach. The reality TV show star appears in the upcoming season of the show, which debuts tonight in the United Kingdom.

In the promo, Georgia sipped drinks on a yacht in a silver bikini. She accessorized with various silver necklaces, and she clipped her blond hair back away from her face and wore soft pink lipstick. In the next clip, the star wore a unique neon yellow monokini that bared her backside, and she described what catches her eye in a man. She also admitted that in the past, her relationships were not great because she tends to choose guys who aren’t very good for her. During the voice-over, Georgia also worked out in a gray sports bra that showed off her cleavage and a matching pair of gym shorts. For the third look in the video, the former Love Island star wore her hair back in a low ponytail with wisps left out to frame her face. She did squats and worked out her arms with a thick rope, which showed off her incredibly toned arms and legs while highlighting her taut midsection. At one point during the workout, she looked right into the camera and winked.

Ultimately, the woman from Essex, England, admitted that she’s looking for a lifelong relationship right now. The 25-year-old admitted that she hoped if she was in a villa with limited choices that at least one person might take the bait, and she might find lasting love on the upcoming show.

In just one hour, more than 7,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button on the reality TV star’s post. Plus, dozens left her a supportive comment in the reply section, and Georgia took the time to reply to many of her fan’s comments.

“Looking forward to seeing you in the villa Xx,” gushed one fan.

“Can’t wait to see this… Where did you get your swimsuit? I love it,” replied a follower who also included two green heart emoji.

Some fans from the United States were confused, though, because they couldn’t find the show in their lineups.

“Is this a show in the U.S. because it isn’t showing up tonight on MTV?!” another follower asked.

“I just went to record it for later, and @mtv has ridiculousness in that time slot. I don’t want to miss it, help!” begged another fan.

It looks like this show is an international version of the series. U.S. fans of Georgia and the show may have to wait to see it.