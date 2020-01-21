Kim Kardashian Shows Off Tiny Waist In White Thong Bikini During Cabo Vacation

Kim Kardashian showed off another swimwear look from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Instagram this week. On Tuesday, the reality star shared a few images of herself rocking an all-white bikini look that did nothing but favors for her curvy figure.

The photos showed Kim posing on a set of concrete stairs surrounded by green trees. In the distance, the stunning blue ocean water could be seen. The sun appeared to be setting for the evening, as the sky was beginning to show purple and orange colors. Kim soaked up the last of the sun’s rays in a revealing two-piece, which drove her fans wild.

Kim’s look featured a high-neck bikini top that hardly seemed able to contain Kim’s busty chest, as a bit of sideboob spilled out and nearly risked a wardrobe malfunction. The skintight top cut off just above her ribs, putting the mother of four’s flat tummy and tiny waist on full display.

Kim paired her top with a matching, even tinier white thong that covered only what was necessary just below her tummy. Meanwhile, the sides of the thong sat high on her hips, which further emphasized her hourglass figure and showed off her shapely thighs.

Kim finished off the outfit with a pair of small, black sunglasses over her eyes. She appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup over her tanned skin, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, shaped brows, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Kim’s long, black hair was pulled into a tight braid that fell over her shoulder.

The first photo showed Kim from the front as she squatted on the steps, which showed off her pert derriere. She also extended her muscular arms out on the railing behind her, which seemed to pull her chest out of the top even further. She looked at the camera with a slight smile.

In the second photo, Kim sat sideways on one step and stretched her lengthy pins out in front of her. The KKW Beauty founder pulled her arms to the step behind her and arched her back to flaunt her figure as she looked to the sky.

Kim’s post garnered more than 850,000 likes and just over 4,300 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Kim is so beautiful,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“Is it me or does she just get hotter and hotter!” another user added.

This is certainly not the first set of Cabo photos that Kim has graced her Instagram feed with. Last week, she heated up her account with shots of herself rocking an orange, cut-out one-piece.