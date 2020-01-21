‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Is An Aunt Again As Sister Victoria Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Fans of Teen Mom 2 likely know that Leah Messer’s sister, Victoria Messer, was pregnant with a baby boy. On Monday, Leah took to social media to reveal that her nephew had been welcomed into the world.

Taking to Instagram, Leah shared a series of five photos showing Victoria in a hospital bed and an MTV crew in the room as well. In the first photo, Leah is wearing a pair of jeans, a black shirt, and a red sweater. She is standing at the end of the hospital bed in which her sister is laying in and jokingly has her hands out ready to “catch” the baby. A second photo shows the proud aunt holding her baby nephew who Victoria named Caí River Rodríguez Messer.

Leah then shared a third photo which showed her three daughters, Addie, and twins Ali and Aleeah, meeting their baby cousin. Aleeah is sitting in a chair holding baby Caí while Ali sits beside her, looking down at the baby, and Addie stands on the other side of the chair placing her hand on her baby cousin’s head. Next, it was Ali’s turn to hold baby Caí and Leah shared a sweet snapshot of the moment to Instagram. The final photo showed baby Caí swaddled up and being held with his eyes wide open.

Fans loved the photos shared by Leah and the photos had over 128,000 likes on the social networking site.

Leah wasn’t the only one sharing photos, though. Victoria took to her own Instagram page to share some photos and to make the announcement.

All Natural photos. Our sweet baby boy made his arrival today. Caí River Rodríguez Messer,” she wrote adding a blue heart emoji and then continued, “Weighing 6 pounds 7.5 ounces. With a head of hair. So thankful to everyone who helped and also to those that have sent lots of love and support. He is SO perfect & i still CAN’T believe I finally have my boy!!

Fans who have followed the story on Teen Mom 2 know that Victoria met the father of her baby while on vacation in Costa Rica with Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry. Following the vacation, Victoria learned that she was pregnant. Since then, Victoria has defended her relationship on social media and appears to be happy with her new man. Unfortunately, it appears that he was unable to be there for the birth of their son. Victoria shared a photo of herself holding the baby while on a video call with the father of the baby.