‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Talks Co-Parenting With Estranged Husband Jim As He Moves In With Her ‘Friend’

Meghan King Edmonds wishes she and her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, were able to co-parent better.

After leaving their home in St. Louis and heading west to Southern California after Jim’s divorce filing last October, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member opened up about her struggles with Jim before offering an update on her three children, including three-year-old daughter Aspen and 19-month-old twin sons Hayes and Hart.

“I wish it was better,” Meghan told Us Weekly on Friday, January 17 as she promoted her new podcast with co-hosts Brooke Burke and Lila Darville.

Luckily, despite the ups and downs she’s faced with Jim, who recently traveled to Southern California to spend time with his children, and to take so Hart to therapy, Meghan said her kids are “doing great.”

“They’re so cute,” she gushed.

Last month, Meghan spoke to Us Weekly magazine about the “high hopes” she had for her and Jim as they continued to raise their three kids after agreeing to share 50/50 custody in November. At the time, the ex-reality star said that she hoped the New Year would serve as a launching point for positive thinking between her and her estranged husband, who has since reportedly moved on with another woman.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Meghan shared news of Jim’s alleged romance during an episode of her podcast series, Intimate Knowledge, on Monday, claiming that Jim’s mystery woman is one of her friends.

“I had it confirmed when she went shopping with his credit card at a very expensive store, telling all the people that her boyfriend [Jim] was taking her to Cabo tomorrow, and here’s his credit card so she can buy expensive clothes,” Meghan revealed, per Radar Online.

While Meghan was hopeful for a healthy co-parenting relationship with Jim just days ago, she said on her podcast that he had hardly ben spending any time with their kids since she re-located to Southern California for her son’s three-week treatment at a facility in the area. Instead, she claimed he’s been focusing his attention on his supposed new girlfriend.

Although Meghan has not yet confirmed the identity of the woman she claims Jim is seeing, she admitted that she and Jim had a threesome with the person during the early moments of their five-year marriage. As she explained, Jim wanted to have a threesome and because she was comfortable with her friend, she chose to do it with her to make him happy.