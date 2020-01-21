Kelly Rowland Stuns In Off-The-Shoulder Black Jumpsuit From Her Own Range

For Kelly Rowland’s latest Instagram upload, she is wearing a piece of clothing from her collaboration with Kate Hudson’s brand, Fabletics.

The “Down for Whatever” hitmaker stunned in an off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit that looked incredible on the star. The garment was long-sleeved and displayed her upper-back. Rowland paired the ensemble with black lace-up heels and accessorized herself with large black sunglasses. She sported her straight dark short-bob down and held a large handbag.

Rowland posed outdoors on a zebra crossing. The “Kisses Down Low” songstress was surrounded by shops, cars on the road, and beautiful palm trees but all eyes were still on her. The Destiny’s Child member looked over her shoulder while she was photographed crossing the road. She flashed her pearly white teeth directly at the camera lens while holding onto her handbag. Rowland’s skin looked radiant and glowed in the bright lighting. The pic proved that the 38-year-old was living her best life.

For her caption, she stated that her errands have now got a whole lot “cuter” because she can make quick trips in the “one-and-done jumpsuit” she was wearing. Rowland told her followers the link to buy the outfit is in her bio and put the hashtag “#KellyXFabletics.”

Rowland tagged the U.S. and European Fabletics accounts, meaning her line with the company must expand across various continents.

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 108,000 likes and over 570 comments, proving to be a hit with her 9.6 million followers.

“The most beautiful woman on the street!” one user wrote, adding a black love heart emoji.

“That look over the shoulder works every single time,” another shared.

“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” a third follower remarked passionately in capital letters.

It seems Rowland has done her job well, drawing her fans in with her beauty as well as the clothing she modeled.

“I’m loving the hair and I’m definitely about to buy that jumpsuit that got me written all over,” a fourth account commented.

The “Say My Name” chart-topper’s clothing range has a whole variety of garments you can purchase and the star always looks fabulous in them. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Rowland was photographed in gym clothing while sporting a yoga pose on a wooden platform. She rocked black leggings paired with a sports bra of the same color which displayed her toned physique. The “Train on a Track” entertainer owned her dark short bob and proved that she is a natural beauty.