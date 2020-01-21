Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Post Loving Tributes As They Celebrate 24th Wedding Anniversary

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star says she is fortunate to have grown 'side by side' with her husband.

Kyle Richards is celebrating nearly a quarter-century of marriage to Mauricio Umansky. The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her longtime love posted poignant social media tributes as they celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary this week.

On Monday, Kyle shared throwback photos from her January 20, 1996 wedding day to her Instagram page. In one of the pics, the young bride gazes lovingly at her handsome husband.

In another photo, Kyle hams it up in her white lace wedding gown as she playfully kicks up her leg to show off her garter while in her husband’s arms. The slideshow also includes photos of the lovebirds and their daughters throughout the years.

In the caption to the post, the RHOBH veteran wrote that she is “grateful” for the life she has built with Mauricio, and she added that she looks forward to loving him for the rest of her life.

In the comments section to the post, fans and famous friends, including fellow RHOBH veterans Lisa Rinna and Brandi Glanville, as well as Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton, reacted to the couple’s marital milestone.

“Happy anniversary you two love birds,” wrote former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid.

“Happy anniversary to such a beautiful couple (inside and out),” added fellow RHOBH star Dorit Kemsley.

“You two are literally the perfect couple,” chimed in Kyle’s best friend, Faye Resnick.

In a separate Instagram post, Mauricio posted a recent photo with his wife. In the caption, the real estate guru looked back on the celebrity couple’s amazing marriage.

“Today we completed 24 years of marriage and we began our 25th,” Mauricio wrote to Kyle. “We have shared amazing moments created extraordinary memories. I love you. And here’s to the rest of our lives.”

Last year, Kyle opened up about the secret to her long marriage to Mauricio. The Bravo star said she and her husband were “basically kids” when they met and that it was important for them to let each other “grow and change and be themselves” over the years.

While several of her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars — including Adrienne Maloof, Yolanda Foster Hadid, and Camille Grammer — have suffered through what some consider a divorce “curse” on the Real Housewives franchise, Kyle previously told E! News she doesn’t see that happening with her and Mauricio. The Bravo beauty noted that couples must have “a really strong foundation to begin with” before letting reality TV cameras follow their relationship. Nearly 25 years in, that foundation seems to be still holding up for them.