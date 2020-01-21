Samantha Hoopes Glows In A Tiny Loincloth Bikini In Behind-The-Scenes ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Video

Samantha credited her fake tan for helping her look so amazing.

Samantha Hoopes sizzled in a behind-the-scenes video for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot.

On Monday, the blond bombshell took to Instagram to share the short clip with her 1.1 million followers. Samantha, 28, was shown rocking a pale blue two-piece that could barely contain her ample cleavage. The top of her tiny bathing suit was a slight variation of the classic string bikini style with triangle cups. The garment’s thin halter-style straps were strung through the tops of the cups, effectively creating four shoulder straps instead of two. This also altered the shapes of the cups, making them more rectangular in shape.

Samantha’s chest was spilling out of the fronts and sides of her top’s thin cups, but her ruched bottoms were even smaller. They were the so-called “loincloth” style, which The Sun credits model and swimwear designer Emily Ratajkowski for helping to popularize. The garments are also called “tanga” bottoms. They resemble loincloths that have been pulled between the legs, and they leave very little to the imagination.

Samantha was wearing the thin side ties of her bottoms pulled up high on her hips, elongating her shapely legs. She was posing with her right leg bent, and she was slightly moving her body as she was being photographed.

Samantha was wearing her dark blond highlighted hair in tousled, beachy waves. Her beauty look included a glossy pale pink lip and bronze eye shadow. The model’s flawless dark skin had a golden glow, which she credited to “a good spray tan” in the caption of her post.

Samantha was posing on a beach in front of a backdrop of white sand and dark blue ocean. The bottom half of her body was in the shade, while the top half was being naturally lit by the sun’s golden rays. The Brandy and Monica duet “The Boy Is Mine” played in the background as Samantha posed.

As of this writing, the model’s video has been liked over 28,000 times. Many of Samantha’s followers praised her for looking so incredible after giving birth just four months ago.

“So much natural beauty. Always a treat to see your charm,” read one response to her post.

“Momma looks amazing,” another fan wrote.

“Wow I need to take some postpartum tips from you…. stunning!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Amazing post-baby body momma,” gushed another admirer.

Samantha’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot took place in the British Virgin Islands. This will be the seventh time that the model has appeared in the publication, but it will be her first time posing as a mother. In a special video announcement, she expressed her hope that her photo spread will help other new mothers feel confident about their bodies after giving birth.