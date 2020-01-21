Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Curves In One-Shoulder White Crop Top

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro surprised her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double Instagram update. In the shots, Kara flaunted her curves in a one-shoulder white crop top and loose jeans for a casual yet sexy look.

In the first snap, Kara perched on what appeared to be a set of white steps leading up to a window or doorway. The beauty rocked a one-shoulder white crop top that was simple yet smoking hot. The top had a thick strap that stretched over her shoulder, and the neckline swooped across her chest. Though the cut meant that her cleavage was hidden, one side still managed to reveal a tantalizing amount of skin.

Kara drew even more attention to her chest by accessorizing with a pendant necklace, and had a small Fendi bag tucked under her arm. She added a bit more sparkle with a pair of earrings, some rings, and a few bracelets on one wrist. Her long locks were pulled back in a low bun rather than allowed to tumble down in voluminous curls, which is her most common hairstyle, and she looked sleek and chic in the snap.

Kara paired the crop top with some loose jeans rather than opting for a skintight pair, and had her legs slightly spread in the first shot as a huge smile graced her face. In the second shot, Kara showcased a bit more of the space she was in, which was a stark white and filled with a few accessories for photoshoots. In the second snap, her toned stomach was on full display in her ensemble, and her loose jeans hung low on her hips.

Kara added a simple caption to the post, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The Instagram update received over 20,000 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from model Romee Strijd, and racked up 159 comments from her eager followers.

“You are as beautiful as the lights that light up my days,” one fan commented.

Another fan was captivated by one of Kara’s accessories, and said “love the necklace so much and of course the Beautiful Smile.”

“Girl Crush Monday,” another fan added.

One follower couldn’t get enough of the switch in hairstyles, and said “your hair looks so good in a bun.”

Though her latest update featured an outfit that provided a bit more coverage, Kara isn’t afraid to flaunt her curves in next to nothing on Instagram. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a quadruple Instagram update in which she rocked a skimpy red bikini that showcased her ample assets.