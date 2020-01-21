Blond Bombshell Veronica Bielik Looks Smoking Hot In Lacy Lingerie

Model Veronica Bielik sent temperatures soaring on Instagram when she shared photos in which she wore a set of red lace lingerie. The beauty posted the racy snaps earlier this week.

Veronica’s sexy underwear was a deep red color that popped against her smooth, tan skin. The bustier featured a plunging neckline and a sheer lace panel under the cups. The mesh bottoms were a classic bikini style that sat low on her hips.

The stunner was standing in a bathroom next to a marble bench. One photo showed her from the front at a slight side angle as she leaned against the bench on one hand. Her booty barely touched the bench, showing off the round curve of her hip. She arched her back slightly — a pose that put her ample chest and slender waist on display. Her lips were slightly parted as she looked down with a serious expression on her face.

The second snap showed Veronica from another side angle. She was standing in the photo with one leg in front of the other, giving her fans a nice look at her curvy hips and her toned thighs. She held her hand at her waist, drawing the eye to her flat abs. She flashed a big smile for the camera.

Veronica’s hair was parted on the side, and it fell in loose waves over her shoulders. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and eyeliner. She wore a red shade on her lips and a pink shade on her nails. She accessorized with a dainty necklace.

In the caption, Veronica said the lingerie came from Gooseberry Intimates.

Her followers gushed over how pretty she looked in the photos.

“Oh your gooseberry is giving me goosebumps!” quipped one follower.

“Wow!! Angels must be envious of your beauty,” said a second admirer.

“Who ever said perfection doesn’t exist never got a look at you!” wrote a third fan.

“Omg. Wow. You’re so gorgeous,” gushed a fourth follower.

Veronica stuns her followers on a regular basis with photos that show her wearing a variety of outfits. She knows how to work the camera and looks good in just about everything she wears. From casual outfits to sexy dresses, she can rock just about any style. Her fans seems to like it when she gets a little sexy, as one of her more popular posts in recent days showed her wearing a set of black lace lingerie.