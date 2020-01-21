Ashley Roberts Looks Smoking Hot In Semi-Sheer Cut-Out PVC Bodysuit While Teasing Pussycat Dolls ‘React’ Video

For Ashley Robert’s latest Instagram post, the “When I Grow Up” hitmaker is teasing the upcoming Pussycat Dolls music video for their new single, “React.”

The blond beauty looked smoking hot in a cut-out bodysuit that was semi-sheer and half made out of PVC. One side had a sleeve while the other was sleeveless. The garment also displayed one leg and her incredibly toned stomach. Roberts wore black mascara, shimmery eyeshadow, and opted for pointy red acrylic nails. The “I Don’t Need a Man” songstress sported her shoulder-length hair down and wavy while accessorizing herself with earrings.

In an upload consisting of three photos, Roberts posed in front of a plain white backdrop.

In the first, she parted her legs and placed both hands beside her. She tilted her head and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the second, Roberts was caught in movement as the image was slightly blurred. She looked at the camera with her mouth open and her arms spread out.

In the third and final pic, she raised both hands and was photographed slightly side-on. Roberts pushed one leg forward and looked down.

For her caption, the “Don’t Cha” chart-topper teased fans by asking if they were ready. She hashtagged the post “PussycatDolls,” “React” and “BTS.” She also tagged the group’s joined account too.

In the span of 17 hours, her post has racked up more than 57,000 likes and over 1,500 comments, proving to be popular with her 513,000 followers.

“I think I just turned straight,” one user joked.

“OMG THE BODY THE LEWKS THE FACE THE EVERYTHING,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Super hottttt yayyyyyy! I’m so excited that you girls are back,” a third fan wrote, adding multiple flame emoji.

“That body screams hard work and discipline!!!! Awesome HOT!” a fourth follower commented.

The Pussycat Dolls have been teasing the release of “React” for some time now.

They debuted the track when they performed on The X Factor at the end of November last year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was their first performance together in over a decade and contained some of their most well-known hits.

The girls have been sharing content on their group Instagram account of them in rehearsals meaning the music video is well on its way.

The song is scheduled to drop on Friday, January 24, and has fierce artwork to go along with it.

The cover art is here for the #PussycatDolls’ comeback single #REACT!!! The single drops on Friday, Jan. 24th! pic.twitter.com/WkxBVPGHiM — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) January 17, 2020

Along with the single, it has been said that they are also planning on dropping a new EP too. The Dolls may have not released new music in over a decade but it seems they will be treating fans this year.