Duggar Family Heaps Praise On Joseph Duggar In Birthday Post

The Duggar family heaped praise on Joseph Duggar in an Instagram birthday post, sharing a sweet image of the reality star, his wife Kendra and children Addison and Garrett. Joseph, who turned 25 on January 20, is one of the stars of the TLC reality series that prominently features the supersized clan, Counting On.

In the image, Joseph, Kendra, 21, and their two children are all photographed huddled together in the sweet family photo.

The Duggar family’s Instagram account, which is run by Joseph’s parents Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, spoke about the reasons Joseph is such a beloved member of their supersized clan which numbers 19 children, and well over a dozen grandchildren.

In a lengthy caption, the couple noted their appreciation towards Joseph, whom they applauded for his “dedication and perseverance throughout years in school, Bible college, at your job, and in ministry.”

They also noted that their son is a loving and caring husband and father.

In the first of a sequence of four images, Joseph is standing alongside his wife Kendra. He is holding the couple’s first son Garrett, named after his mother Michelle’s father. Kendra is holding the couple’s infant daughter Addison.

Joseph is wearing a grey zipper sweater in the image, with a cream-colored v-neck t-shirt underneath. Kendra is wearing a blush-colored dress, which is adorned with large white flowers, a pop of color coming from the green leaves which accent the blooms. Her hair is long, loose and braided atop her head.

The couple’s adorable children have dressed adorably for the sweet family photo. Garrett looks like a little man in an oatmeal-colored sweater and blue jeans, his almost white-blonde hair pushed away from his face. Addison sports a tiny bow attached to a headband and a coordinating onesie to match her mother.

In the second photo shared with the social media site, Joe and Kendra are seen together in an outtake from their engagement photo shoot.

A younger Joseph is featured in the third and fourth photos added to the collection of images.

Fans and family members also shared their good wishes towards the young man as he celebrates another birthday, including his sister-in-law Anna Duggar, who expressed her sentiments in the photo’s comment section. The photo was also liked by his brother Jedidiah Duggar.

“Happy Birthday young man! Love your little family! Such a blessing and great example!” said a fan of the family.

“Such a beautiful looking family. Goodness is oozing from this sweet and gorgeous family!” said a second admirer of the Duggar family and of Joseph.

“Continued blessings from God for you and your precious family — today and always!” remarked a third fan.