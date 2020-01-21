Abby Dowse Sizzles In Revealing Workout Bra & Biker Shorts

Model Abby Dowse heated up Instagram when she showed off some of her new workout apparel in her latest update. The beauty looked smoking hot modeling a workout bra and a pair of biker shorts.

Abby’s set was charcoal grey with pale pink detailing. The bra featured a low-cut neck that showcased plenty of her cleavage. The shorts were a mid-rise style and went to the middle of her thighs. She paired the set with white trainers.

The stunner was standing in a room decorated mainly in white. A small table, chair and footstool were off to one side and a potted plant could be seen along a wall behind her. Her bronze skin glowed in light setting.

The photo was taken from a high angle, looking down on Abby. The view made her voluptuous chest the main focal point, and it gave her followers a nice look down her bra. She stood with one hip out and one knee slightly bent — pose that accentuated her flat abs and the curve of her booty. Her toned legs were also on display in the snap.

Abby playfully tugged at the waistband on her shorts as she looked off to the side with a serious look on her face. Her wavy hair was tossed over to one side, obscuring most of her face. Her makeup included mascara and a pink gloss on her full lips. She accessorized with two pendant necklaces and a bracelet.

In the post’s caption, Abby said that her new workout wear was from Gym King.

The stunner’s sporty look generated a variety of responses, but all of her followers were in agreement that she looked incredible in the outfit.

“WOW… you look awesome… you would be motivation at the gym,” said one follower.

“You are absolutely gorgeous, and look amazing in this set,” a second fan wrote.

“Look amazing, outfit looks fab on you,” commented a third fan.

“Very gorgeous wow what a tan just beautiful,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Abby looked like she was on her way to hit the gym. Whatever kind of workouts she is doing are working because she looks sensational.

She likes to show off hr hard work in the gym by flaunting her figure in a variety of sexy outfits that range from slinky dresses to revealing lingerie. It seems one of her favorite things to wear is a bikini, of which she must have dozens.