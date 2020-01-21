Kelly Clarkson & Pink Bond Over Having ‘Never Really Depended’ On Their Looks

Pink shared an inspiring message about ageing that caught Kelly's attention.

Kelly Clarkson and Pink shared a sweet moment on Twitter on January 20 when they bonded over their talent and not depending on their looks to sell records. The uber-talented singers had the exchange on the social media site after Pink shared a candid lengthy set of messages about ageing in which she vowed not to go under the knife to get cosmetic surgery.

Per Entertainment Tonight, the stunning “Just Like Fire” singer began by sharing an inspiring “letter to self” with her more than 32 million Twitter followers as she opened up about getting older and her changing looks.

“You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality,” she wrote to herself, noting that although she doesn’t like her nose, it looks like her two children’s, and she has wrinkles by her eyes because she’s laughed so much.

Shortly after showing off her much shorter hair do with another inspiring message about self-acceptance, she then went on to share how she’s considered “altering” her face before, suggesting she’s thought about plastic surgery, but added she just can’t “get behind” going under the knife.

“I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face,” Pink continued in her lengthy but inspiring Twitter thread, as she vowed to age the old-fashioned way “in a tutu ruling sh*t at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40.”

It was that last message that caught the attention of Kelly, who tweeted back to the singer with a sweet message of her own. In her tweet, she admitted that she too was proud that she let her talent do the talking over her lengthy career and vowed to also age gracefully.

“I feel you…. except for, you know, the flying through the air thing,” Kelly responded with an eye emoji.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“You know what, I’ll keep holding it down on the ground for us and you keep the air safe,” the original American Idol winner then added, before joking, “I’ve always enjoyed teamwork.”

Kelly – who recently wowed fans with her cover of “Seven Nation Army” on her eponymous talk show – added a sassy hand emoji, a crying laughing emoji, and another with a winking face and a tongue sticking out to her reply.

Pink then replied to the “Since U Been Gone” singer’s message on the social media site, simply writing, “Deal!”

Kelly and Pink have gushed over one another for years and even joined forces at the 2017 American Music Awards. There, they performed a cover of R.E.M’s “Everybody Hurts” as a tribute to those affected by multiple tragedies that year.